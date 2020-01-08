0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

New enlargement commissioner to visit Skopje next week

The new European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will visit North Macedonia on Jan. 15-16, MIA has learned from sources in Brussels.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 8 January 2020 21:00
Back to top button
Close
Close