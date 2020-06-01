New Ebola outbreak confirmed in western Congo

A new Ebola outbreak in north-western Congo was confirmed on Monday at a press conference held by the health minister.

“I can confirm that we have a new Ebola outbreak in Mbandanka,” Health Minister Eteni Longondo announced in Kinshasa, adding that samples had been verified by the National Institute of Biomedical Research (INRB).

He said that the current outbreak had already killed four people.

The Congo has been battling an epidemic of the dangerous haemorrhagic fever in the country’s eastern border region since August 2018.

It was the 10th such outbreak in the large central African state and considered the second deadliest. According to the World Health Organization, more than 2,200 people have died since then.

The latest Ebola outbreak will be an added blow for the country that also suffered the world’s worst measles outbreak last year and is currently fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Curbing these epidemics is made more difficult because of militias fighting in certain areas of the country and the population distrusting medical workers sent to help.