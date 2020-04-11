New Ebola case reported in Congo dashes hopes for end of outbreak

Johannesburg, 10 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Hopes of an imminent end to the Ebola outbreak have been dashed after a new case was reported, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a video conference that he had unfortunately learned of a new case.

Congo’s Ebola outbreak began one and a half years ago and there had been been 52 days without a new case being reported. There had been plans to announce the end of the outbreak on Sunday.

Congo’s government confirmed that the case was a 26-year-old man from Beni, initial findings suggested.

The outbreak of the dangerous viral disease was declared in August 2018, the 10th such outbreak in the large central African state.

According to the WHO, more than 2,200 people have died since then. The outbreak has been particularly difficult to control because of the many militias fighting in the affected area, and the population distrusting medical workers sent to help.

The most serious Ebola outbreak to date was in West Africa in 2014 and 2015, when more than 11,000 people lost their lives.