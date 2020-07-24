New Croatian government voted in

Zagreb, 24 July 2020 (dpa/MIA) – After a debate that lasted the whole day, the Croatian 151-seat parliament on Thursday evening gave a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and his second cabinet.

Thus, 76 MPs, who make up the ruling majority, voted for the new government, and 59 voted against, with no abstentions.

After the vote, Prime Minister Plenkovic and ministers were sworn in, except the new Justice and Public Administration Minister Ivan Malenica who is self-isolating after he tested positive for COVID.

The Plenkovic cabinet has four deputy prime ministers – Tomo Medved, Davor Bozinovic and Zdravko Maric from the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) slates, and Boris Milosevic of the Independent Democratic Serb Party (SDSS) who will represent the ethnic minorities and will be in charge of human rights.

Medved is the Minister of Veterans’ Affairs, Bozinovic remains the Minister of the Interior and Maric stays in charge of the Ministry of Finance.

Nikolina Brnjac is the Minister of Tourism and Sport, Natasa Tramisak is in charge of Regional Development and European Funds, while Radovan Fuchs is the Minister of Science and Education.

Tomislav Coric is the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Darko Horvat is responsible for Construction, Physical Planning and State Assets, Mario Banozic serves as the Minister of Defence, Malenica will be the Minister of Public Administration and Justice, while Josip Aladrovic heads the Ministry of Labour, Pension System, Family and Social Policy.

Nina Korzinek Obuljen continues as the Minister of Culture and Media, Gordan Grlic Radman remains the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vili Beros stays in charge of the Ministry of Health, Marija Vuckovic continues as the Minister of Agriculture, and Oleg Butkovic as the Minister of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure.