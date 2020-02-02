New coronavirus could be transmitted through digestive system

Beijing, 2 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The new strain of coronavirus in China may be spreading from person to person via the digestive system, Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing medical experts.

Experts from the Renminbi Hospital of Wuhan University and the Wuhan Institute of Virology of the Chinese Academy of Science reported their findings after studying patient stool samples and rectal swabs, the news agency said.

Xinhua reported that many coronavirus patients suffered only from diarrhoea instead of from classic viral symptoms like fever.

Diarrhoea symptoms may make fecal-oral transmission of the virus more likely, especially if there is inadequate hand-washing or sanitary facilities. Public squat latrines are common in parts of China.