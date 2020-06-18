New army uniforms arrived

Skopje, 18 June 2020 (MIA) – “The promise is accomplished. The new uniforms have arrived,” Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska writes Thursday in a Facebook post.

The new uniforms, as earlier announced by Shekerinska, will be fully in line with the Constitution and the President’s decree.

The Prespa Agreement incorporates a certain period of transition and no one expects things to change overnight, Shekerinska said reporters when asked to comment when can be expected the insignia to be replaced and new uniforms to be procured for the Army after President Stevo Pendarovski signed the decree renaming the ARM.