“Never North, Only Macedonia” coalition campaigns in Kumanovo

Kumanovo, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – The coalition “Never North, Only Macedonia”, Jove Kekenovski, first candidate on the list in the second electoral district, and the leader of Edinstvena Makedonija (United Macedonia), Janko Bachev, held a press conference in Kumanovo on Friday.

“We have strategic commitments to annul the anti-Macedonian agreements, the forged census of 2002 and we will organize a new census,” Bachev said among other things, adding the coalition’s platform had more than 1,000 economic measures.

He accused the two largest parties of ‘destroying the Macedonian nation’.

Kekenovski said they would insist on the elected people’s representatives maintaining communication with local authorities, mayors and local council.

“Our representatives will act freely on behalf and in the interest of the citizens and the municipalities they are coming from,” he stated.