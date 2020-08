Skopje, 3 August 2020 (MIA) – Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Negotino for transporting migrants in his vehicle at regional road Negotino-Gradsko on Sunday.

Three migrants from Bangladesh were found in his vehicle during a police check.

“The migrants have been transferred to the reception-transit center in Gevgelija for further processing, while the driver will be charged with migrant smuggling,” the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.