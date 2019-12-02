Negotiations with striking school unions continue on Monday

Zagreb, 2 December (Hina/MIA) – The Croatian government on Sunday evening stated that the negotiations with the striking unions of education-sector employees would continue on Monday, which was why Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic canceled his attendance at a UN summit meeting in Madrid.

One of the leaders of the striking unions, Branimir Mihalinec, said after a six-hour-long round of the negotiations on Sunday that the talks would go on on Monday, as well as the 36-day-long industrial action.

“We have concluded that we still need some time for talks and we will continue negotiating tomorrow. We expect the conclusion [of the negotiations] tomorrow,” the unionist said in his brief comment on Sunday’s meeting in Government House.

“We have also agreed that we will not give statements to the press,” Mhalinec said urging reporters not to ask any more questions.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was to attend the opening of the COP25 climate summit.

In an earlier report, Hina cited Independent Union of Research and Higher Education Employees of Croatia secretary-general Vilim Ribic saying on Saturday that he did not expect the government to ban the ongoing strike of primary and secondary school teachers.

“There is no legal basis for that, even though anything is possible in this country; we have seen how institutions function and how judicial institutions allow themselves to be influenced by politics,” Ribic told Croatia’s RTL broadcaster but expressed confidence that the strike would not be banned.

He would not speculate about whether the strike could grow into a bigger wave of dissatisfaction.

“I don’t like giving forecasts, but anything is possible – the strike collapsing… Others joining in.”

“There is no chance that we will do anything contrary to our members’ will,” he said when asked why unions would not accept the government’s offer of a wage increase for a transitional period of time.

“The unions led the workers and strikers all the time and since the vote [rejecting the government’s offer], the workers and strikers have been leading the union leaders,” Ribic said, noting that the prime minister should agree to the striking unions’ demand for a 6.11% increase of the job complexity index for teachers.

The current government changed job complexity indices on 12 occasions and there is no reason why it should not do the same for education-sector workers, said Ribic.

Ribic also said that “it would be good if the prime minister understood that he has made several tactical and strategic mistakes, simply underestimating the entire problem.”