Nearly 900 people fined for violating face mask rule

Поврзани вести
PM Zaev: Health aspect top priority when discussing reopening borders
1 October 2020 12:05
School year starts in North Macedonia amid COVID-19 pandemic
1 October 2020 10:50
Culture Ministry committed to cultural heritage protection, EU integration, says Stefoska
1 October 2020 8:30
Zaev says Mickoski ‘enters discussion with a view not to agree’
30 September 2020 22:08
US to continue supporting education reforms, Byrnes tells Carovska
30 September 2020 19:34
Dimitrov, Hecker discuss Germany’s efforts to finalize negotiating framework
30 September 2020 19:14
Провери го и оваClose
-
Zaev, Carovska, Bogoev deliver address on start of new school year1 October 2020 11:27
-
FinMin Besimi meets Spanish Ambassador Serra1 October 2020 11:08
-
EBRD’s Aranitasi: Progress of domestic economic reforms to affect economic recovery1 October 2020 10:51