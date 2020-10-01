0_Macedonia.PortalCivil SocietyCrimeCrime.Portal

Nearly 900 people fined for violating face mask rule

In the past 24 hours, a total of 890 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Thursday.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 1 October 2020 10:33
