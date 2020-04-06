Nearly 75,000 Macedonian citizens take nationalities across Europe in past decade: Eurostat

Skopje, 6 April 2020 (MIA) – Eurostat data shows that 74,946 Macedonian citizens acquired citizenship in European countries over the past decade, primarily in Italy, Switzerland and Germany.

In 2018, 7,627 Macedonians acquired citizenships in European countries, majority of whom in Italy (3,487), Switzerland (1,606) and Germany (945), whereas 8,077 Macedonians took EU citizenships in 2017.

Over the past decade, Italy has been the favored destination, with 29,428 Macedonians taking that citizenship, followed by Switzerland (16,935) and Germany (9,333).

According to Eurostat data, 3,637 Macedonians acquired the Bulgarian citizenship in 2008, but the number has dropped between 200-400 since.

In regional terms, Albania lost most citizens in 2018 – 47,441 – mostly acquiring citizenships Greece and Italy.