Skopje, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – Nearly 100 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the Institute for Public Health said, adding other smears are still being processed.

A majority of the new cases are registered in Skopje, the Institute told MIA on Wednesday.

The Commission for Infectious Diseases is expected to hold a meeting after the reported spike in new COVID-19 cases.