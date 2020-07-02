NDI poll: SDSM’s coalition in lead over VMRO-DPMNE

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – The SDSM-Besa coalition holds a lead over the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition, shows the opinion poll of the National Democratic Institute (NDI), conducted in June.

Asked which party they would vote for if elections were held today, 24.8% of the respondents said they would vote for the ‘We Can’ coalition fronted by SDSM and Besa. 21.2% would vote for the VMRO-DPMNE coalition.

Also, 7.2% of the respondents would vote for DUI, and 5.7% for the coalition of the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa.

40% of the respondents said they would ‘definitely’ vote in the July 15 elections with 29% saying they would ‘probably’ vote. Of all respondents, 41% said they were concerned whether democratic standards would be met in the elections. 46% said they were concerned about the health safety guidelines.

Of those who said they wouldn’t vote, most of them (22%) said they wouldn’t because of fear about COVID-19, 15% said they would boycott the elections, while 12% said they would abstain from voting because of dissatisfaction and disappointment from all parties.

NDI conducted the public opinion face-to-face survey between June 12 and 21, 2020 with a national representative sample of 1,213 respondents age 18 and over. The poll carries a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level. The research and analysis was conducted by Team Institute and Starr Opinion Research on behalf of NDI. Polling data is not predictive of election results, NDI has said.

The early parliamentary polls originally were scheduled on April 12 before being postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.