NBRNM Governor: Denar remains stable, IMF support to facilitate financing

Skopje, 17 April 2020 (MIA) — The global coronacrisis needs to subside before the country relaxes its health emergency measures and our economy returns to normal, National Bank Governor Anita Angeloska-Bezhoska said in an interview with Voice of America.

It’s especially important that the economic shock caused by the coronavirus is as short as possible so there are no bigger consequences on the businesses’ balances and the country’s finance sector, Angeloska-Bezhoska said.

Citing IMF’s assumptions that the crisis fades in the second half of 2020, the country’s central banker noted that global growth is projected to rebound to around 5.7 percent in 2021, which would help North Macedonia’s economy to accelerate and recover, too.

According to the central bank’s press release, Angelovska-Bezhoska recently took part in the 2020 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group held as a virtual discussion this year.

Despite the downturn all economies will experience this year, the IMF expects the crisis will take a lesser toll on developing and fast-growing economies like ours, she told Voice of America.

In the interview, she also mentioned the Rapid Financing Instrument that the IMF recently approved for North Macedonia.

“The financial support we received from the IMF confirms the foundations of our economy are healthy. It will also help the country access other kinds of financing, including EU instruments,” the central banker added.

Angelovska-Bezhoska said citizens should stay calm, highlighting there’s no need to worry about the local currency.

“As stable as it has been over so many years,” she said, “so it will remain stable. The central bank can confirm this with the instruments it has at its disposal, should it need to use them to prop up the denar.

“One of the key instruments, of course, is the high level of foreign reserves of three billion euros, which in itself is a guarantee of the stability of the country’s currency.” mr/