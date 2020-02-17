NBA All-Star Weekend: Team LeBron tops Team Giannis 157-155

Team LeBron topped Team Giannis in a nail-biter in the All–Star Game at the United Center on Sunday, 157-155, earning $400,000 for Chicago Scholars.

Chicago native Anthony Davis made the final free throw in the untimed fourth quarter to put Team LeBron over the top.

Team Giannis won 100,000 dollars for After School Matters by winning the second quarter.

Along with the actual basketball events – Friday’s Rising Stars game; Saturday’s 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge and Slam Dunk contest; and Sunday’s All–Star Game – there were a ton of happenings around Chicago all weekend.