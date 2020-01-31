NBA All-Star Game to honour Bryant with new format

Washington, 31 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Since Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash Sunday, NBA teams and players have been honouring the icon in their own ways. Now it’s the league’s turn.

The NBA on Thursday announced a new format for next month’s All-Star Game in Chicago that will increase competition, donate to charity and acknowledge Bryant, an 18-time All-Star with the Los Angeles Lakers who won four All-Star Game MVPs.

“When he walked into a room, the energy ignited,” said Lakers vice president Rob Pelinka, formerly Bryant’s agent. “He was high voltage, with a motor that had no limits. His mind had an infinite capacity to learn. He was, simply put, the most inspirational athlete of our time.”

Each of the first three quarters will start with no score. Entering the fourth quarter, there will be no game clock and a final target score will be set, using the cumulative score of the leading team and adding 24 points – Bryant’s number for his last 10 seasons.

The first team to reach the target score wins. For example, if the leading team has 100 points through three quarters, the first team to 124 wins. The game will end on a score that reaches or exceeds that total.

At least 500,000 dollars will be donated to Chicago organizations selected by All-Star team captains Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee and LeBron James of the Lakers. Each of the first three quarters will be worth 100,000 dollars and the game’s winner garners 200,000 dollars.