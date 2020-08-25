Navalny was victim of ‘criminal act,’ France says

France has expressed its “deep concern” after the Berlin hospital treating Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said tests had indicated he was poisoned.

“France expresses its deep concern at this criminal act, carried out against a major actor in Russia’s political life,” the Foreign Ministry in Paris said.

Russia must carry out a “rapid and transparent” investigation and bring those responsible to trial, the ministry added.

France remained ready to provide support to Navalny and his family, as indicated by President Emmanuel Macron after the Russian dissident was taken ill and fell into a coma last week, the ministry said.