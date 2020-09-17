Navalny team: German tests reveal he was poisoned in hotel room

Moscow, 17 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Russian dissident Alexei Navalny was poisoned in a hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, and not at the Tomsk airport as previously suspected, his team said on Thursday.

Shortly after Navalny became violently ill, allies of his went to the hotel room where he stayed to gather any items that could be used as possible evidence, the team said in a statement on his Instragram account.

A plastic bottle of water provided by the hotel tested positive for the nerve agent Novichok in a German laboratory, the statement said.

Navalny, who had been in Siberia to support opposition candidates preparing for local elections, became violently ill on a flight from Tomsk en route to his home city Moscow on Aug. 20.

The flight made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized for two days before being medically evacuated on a German-operated flight to Berlin.

Since then, he has been treated at Berlin’s Charite hospital.

Separate tests in France, Germany and Sweden have determined that he was poisoned with a form of Novichok. Germany has handed over the results to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Russia has not opened a criminal case into the matter, saying that domestic authorities have found no hard evidence of a crime. The Kremlin has denied any link to Navalny’s sudden deterioration in health, amid international calls for a full and transparent investigation.