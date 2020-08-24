Navalny likely poisoned, says Merkel spokesperson

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, says it is likely that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned.

“After all, this is a patient on whom, with a certain likelihood, a poison attack has been committed,” Seibert told journalists in Berlin.

Meanwhile the Berlin hospital treating Navalny is expected to issue an update on his health. Doctors from the Charite hospital in the centre of the German capital are yet to clarify whether they have identified the cause of Navalny‘s mysterious life-threatening ailment.