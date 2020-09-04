NATO wants international investigation into Navalny poisoning

Brussels, 4 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has called for an international probe into the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Russia.

“The Russian government must fully cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on an impartial international investigation,” Stoltenberg said.

“Those responsible for this attack must be held accountable and brought to justice,” he added.

“Allies continue to consult,” Stoltenberg said, refusing to speculate on a possible international response.