NATO membership means that a potential attack on North Macedonia triggers response from the whole Alliance, Stoltenberg tells MIA

Brussels, 30 March 2020 (MIA) – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gave an interview to MIA following the ceremony of raising North Macedonia’s flag at the Alliance Headquarters in Brussels.

Mr. Secretary-General, your comment and feelings on today’s ceremony of raising the flag of North Macedonia at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels?

This is a historic day and I personally felt real happiness seeing the flag of North Macedonia flying together with all other NATO flags. It was a touching ceremony and an important day for North Macedonia, marking that you are now a full member of this Alliance. This is important for your country, for whole of the Western Balkans and for all NATO allies, because together we are safer, we are stronger, and the purpose of NATO is to preserve peace and now North Macedonia is a full part of that effort.

Could you explain to the wider audience what this means concretely, the formal membership, in terms of meetings, councils, participation…

It means that NATO now has 30 members and in NATO we all sit around the same table and take decisions together regardless of the size of the country. I am coming from Norway, also a small country, but I know that by having a seat at the table, Norway has a say, exactly as North Macedonia will now have a say and can fully take part in the decision-making in the strongest and biggest alliance in the world, because all decisions in NATO are based on consensus, meaning that all 30 allies have to agree before any decision is taken. And this is important for North Macedonia, because by being a member of this alliance we send a clear message to any potential adversary that if North Macedonia is attacked, it will trigger a response from the whole Alliance i.e. all allies will come and support North Macedonia. And the purpose of doing that is not to provoke a conflict but to prevent the conflict. The idea of standing together is not to fight a war but actually to prevent a war. That is the main purpose of NATO – peace and stability. And by securing peace and stability we are not only securing the safety of the people living in NATO-allied countries, including North Macedonia, but we are also providing the best conditions for economic prosperity. We are seeing again and again that by joining NATO, we are also creating the stability and peace, which are so important for investments and economic growth. We have seen that, since the decision was taken that North Macedonia was going to become a member, foreign investments started to increase in the country. And then, of course, NATO membership has made it easier for you to move towards EU membership and I also welcome the fact that the European Union have now decided to open accession talks with North Macedonia.

Do you expect any sort of adversarial reaction from Russia after today?

No, I don’t expect that. NATO’s purpose, as I said, is not to provoke a conflict or to create problems in the relationship with Russia. We have seen a pattern of behavior from Russia where they are much more assertive and responsible for aggressive reactions against neighbors, for instance Georgia or Ukraine, but now North Macedonia is a member of the Alliance, now you are a part of this strong collective defense effort and the security guarantees that NATO provides. By being part of this Alliance, you are as safe s any other ally, because we all stand together. We continue to strive for a better relationship with Russia. For us there is no contradiction between strength and political dialogue. NATO believes in what we call the ‘dual-track’ approach – deterrence and defense, but at the same time dialogue with Russia to try and improve relations and reduce the tensions that we have seen develop over the last years.

Unfortunately, this ceremony has come at a difficult time for us in Europe and the world, it could not be public because of the coronavirus pandemic. What is NATO doing to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic?

This is a global health crisis and a common challenge that requires a common response. NATO is, of course, not the first responder, but we provide support to the civilian efforts to cope with the COVID-19 crisis. NATO allies have provided airlift, just today and yesterday the Czech Republic, through the NATO coordination mechanisms, provided thousands of protective suits to Italy and Spain, we also provided some different kinds of military equipment. NATO is not an organization that has big stocks of medical equipment, but what we can do is coordinate efforts of NATO allies and also provide some logistical help with, for instance, airlift. What we have seen across the Alliance is that the military is playing a crucial role in supporting the civilian efforts. We have seen armed forces across the Alliance helping with transportation, protection, border control, military hospitals, military health facilities have been crucial in supporting and helping different NATO allies coping with the COVID-19 crisis.

Are you planning or anticipating a bigger role if the pandemic becomes more serious in the future?

We are constantly assessing what we can do, but again, NATO is not an alliance with such medical equipment or capabilities that can directly deal with the COVID-19 crisis, but we can do is coordinate efforts of NATO allies. We have seen, for instance, Germany taking some people who needed treatment from Italy, France and other countries, we have seen several NATO allies provide support to each other and we coordinate these efforts to some extent. We will do that as much and as long as necessary.

How are you reorganizing the work at the NATO headquarters, are there any meetings or ministerial councils that were planned but cannot be held now, and if this goes on will you do that by video-conference? How safe is it to do this online, given the sensitivity of the topics that NATO discusses?

NATO continues to deliver on our core task, which is to deliver credible deterrence and defense in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Our missions and operations are maintained, our deployment of battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance, our missions in fighting terrorism in Afghanistan and elsewhere continue, and actually troops from North Macedonia are part of that. I have seen North Macedonia’s troops in Kabul a couple of weeks ago when I was there for the initiative to launch a peace process there. I met troops from North Macedonia and I am impressed by their professionalism and dedication, which shows that we are working together in the fight against terrorism. NATO must make sure that we maintain our operational readiness, that we can react and defend all allies also when we have a serious health crisis as we have today, but the way we do it has been adjusted to take the necessary preventive measures addressing the coronavirus crisis. For instance, at the NATO HQ we have over a long period of time now a reduced number of meetings, reduced number of people in the meetings we still have, many people are working from home and we are also using more telecommunications, video-conferences and so on. We have a secure network in NATO, which we can use to communicate also in times like these.

So the ministerial meeting on 2 April will be safe?

There will be a foreign ministerial meeting in NATO on 2 April, which will be the first time ever that NATO conducts a ministerial meeting as a video-conference. We will do that on secure lines and this demonstrates that while we are not meeting in the normal way, we don’t have physical meetings, but we have the capabilities and systems in place that makes it possible to continue to make decisions. Even though we are not able to physically meet we have secure systems in place that enable to have a meeting virtually and taking the necessary decisions.

Last question, North Macedonia has also been granted green light by the European Union to start negotiations. How important is this for you, for NATO?

I very much welcome the decision by the European Union to start accession talks. I think this is yet another recognition of the progress, the hard work of North Macedonia. I would really once again congratulate the people, the government of North Macedonia, because it’s your effort, your hard work, your willingness to implement reforms, to solve the name issue, to improve your relationships with neighbors – Greece and Bulgaria – all of that has made it possible for you to join NATO and now start accession talks with the European Union. This is enormous progress, many people told me this would never happen, that it was impossible, but now you have joined NATO, you have started the accession talks with the European Union. This is great progress, great for North Macedonia, it is a recognition of your courage, your determination, but it’s also important for all NATO allies. So thank you so much for your courage and commitment you have shown over so many years.

Tanja Milevska