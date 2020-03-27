NATO boosts North Macedonia’s capacity to deal with coronavirus crisis

Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – NATO’s Next-Generation Incident Command System (NICS), implemented fully by North Macedonia in 2019, enables swift and effective coordination of the activities of all institutions that are part of the national response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The public have access to real-time information and advice on nicspublic.cuk.gov.mk

In 2019, North Macedonia adopted the NICS system to coordinate all parts of government in the event of an emergency, NATO’s press service said Friday in a statement.

“Experts from the Crisis Management Centre in North Macedonia have now quickly adapted the system to enhance the country’s response to the coronavirus. NICS provides the public with real-time information on the current status of the pandemic in their area as well as information on who to contact for items such as food and medicines,” it said.

The system, the statement added, also enables all of North Macedonia’s institutions, as well as organisations like the Red Cross, to communicate and coordinate their activities as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“North Macedonia will formally become the 30th member of NATO later on Friday (27 March 2020), upon depositing the instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C.,” NATO said.

The NICS system is part of the NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) project “Advanced Regional Civil Emergency Coordination Pilot” (ARCECP), a collaboration between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory (MIT LL), the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) and the nations of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia and Montenegro.