Nationwide weekend curfew resumes

Skopje, 4 April 2020 (MIA) – Nationwide curfew introduced by the government to reduce the spread of COVID-19 resumes this Saturday and Sunday from 4 pm to 5 am.

All public institutions and private companies that open on weekends are ordered to adjust their work hours to the curfew and close by 3 pm at the latest.

Exempted from the new measure are farmers growing and producing early season garden vegetables.

Production plants and factories continue their production processes with workers coming to work in shifts. During the curfew, they will have to travel to work after having obtained special permits, according to the conclusion of the main crisis coordination body.

All other bans remain in force.

The government reached the decision to extend the curfew on weekends on March 25 and restricted movement of people to further tackle the spread of COVID-19.