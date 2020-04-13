Nationwide measures also enforced in Debar and Centar Zhupa: CMC

Skopje, 13 April 2020 (MIA) – The state of crisis in Debar and Centar Zhupa municipalities ended this weekend. The Government decided today to cancel all measures within the state of crisis, which were enforced on March 13 in the two municipalities, and apply the nationwide measures within the state of emergency, said Crisis Management Center (CMC) director Agron Buxhaku on Monday.

Buxhaku said the state of crisis contributed to zero coronavirus cases in the two municipalities over the past ten days.

“Let me praise the local authorities headed by Debar Mayor Hekuran Duka, a doctor by profession, for their maximum engagement in cooperation with the central authorities during the entire period of the state of crisis. We were briefed by the CMC local office on a daily basis,” said Buxhaku.

He added that the local authorities had acted on 95 percent of the CMC requirements.

“I would also like to thank the police, army, Protection and Rescue Directorate, the Red Cross, NGOs and all others for their enormous contribution in overcoming the state of crisis. Last but not least, the biggest thanks goes to the people of Debar and Centar Zhupa for their maximum observance of the measures. Their patience and awareness have contributed to a relatively small number of cases and casualties,” noted Buxhaku.