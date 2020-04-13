Nationwide lockdown likely to be extended during upcoming Easter holiday

Skopje, 13 April 2020 (MIA) – A 61-hour nationwide lockdown which was imposed in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus has ended early on Monday. The weekday curfew resumes Monday as last week from 4 pm to 5 am on Tuesday.

Health Minister Venko Filipche said on Sunday that the government at its session today is to decide on extension of the ban on movement during upcoming Easter holiday, i.e. the curfew to be in place from 4 pm on Friday to 5 am on Tuesday.

During the curfew, movement is banned in public places and public spaces in groups of more than two people. Parents are allowed to be accompanied by their children if they are under 14. People over 67 are allowed to go out between 10 am and 12 pm on weekdays, while those under 18 are allowed outside between 1 pm and 3 pm. Pet owners are allowed to walk their dogs between 8 pm and 8:30 pm from Monday till Friday and three times a day on weekends.

Ministry of Information Society and Administration has launched Wednesday a new e-service for people to apply for necessary movement permits during the curfew hours through www.uslugi.gov.mk portal. The permits issued by Ministry of Information Society and Administration are for unlimited movement and apply mainly to representatives of institutions that need to move during curfew.