Nationwide curfew extends as of Wednesday

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – As of Wednesday, the curfew will be extended and start from 4 pm, instead of 9 pm, to 5 am on the following day, across the entire country. Total ban on movement nationwide will be enforced starting from 4 pm on Friday until 5 am on Monday.

Under the government’s decision reached Monday, persons over 67 years of age are allowed outside between 10 am and noon on weekdays, while those under 18 between 1 pm and 3 pm.

Also, citizens are not allowed to move in public places in groups of more than two people, with the exception of children under the age of 14, if they are accompanied by a parent in the group of two.

Regarding agriculture activities, farmers are allowed to move within the territory of the village, exclusively for working purposes.

Police, army, health workers, and markets and restaurants that deliver products are exempted from the ban. Pharmacies will remain open.