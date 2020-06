Skopje, 17 June 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia will play the Nations League play-off match against Kosovo in Skopje on October 8, decided UEFA on Wednesday.

The winner will play at either Georgia or Belarus on November 12 for a place at the Euro 2021.

UEFA also decided that Nations League matches in 2021 will be played between September 3 and November 18.

North Macedonia is part of the C division, alongside Georgia, Armenia and Estonia.