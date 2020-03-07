0_Macedonia.PortalSociety

Nations League match can be played with spectators: MoI

Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev said Saturday that the Nations League football match between North Macedonia and Kosovo, although of high risk, can be played with spectators at the stadium. However, a Steering Committee headed by the Health Minister would take a decision on this while considering the coronavirus developments.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 7 March 2020 14:36
Back to top button
Close
Close