Nations League match can be played with spectators: MoI

Поврзани вести
Chulev: Border closure to prevent new migrant wave
7 March 2020 14:23
Palmer: Prespa Agreement implementation is key to North Macedonia’s progress towards EU membership
7 March 2020 14:13
SEC: No independent lists at elections
7 March 2020 13:58
Entry of migrants not allowed, country transit no long an option
7 March 2020 13:05
GDP growth confirms positive economic year: gov’t
7 March 2020 12:25
Провери го и оваClose
-
Alpine skiing World Cup finals off as more sport hit by coronavirus7 March 2020 13:47
-
South Korea reports 483 new coronavirus cases, China reports 997 March 2020 13:37
-
Greek Premier Mitsotakis: The EU-Turkey migration deal is dead7 March 2020 13:35