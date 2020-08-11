National timber production is down five percent

Skopje, 11 August 2020 (MIA) — Total commercial timber production from state-owned forests in the second quarter of 2020 decreased by five percent compared to the second quarter of 2019, according to latest State Statistical Office figures.

“An increase was observed in the production of logs of coniferous species, mining wood of broad-leaved species, other round wood of coniferous species, stack wood of coniferous species and fuel wood of coniferous species,” the press release reads.

However, fewer broad-leaved tree logs were produced.

The production of mining wood of coniferous species and fuel wood of broad-leaved species also decreased.

Forest product sales amounted to 128,775 m3, increasing by 3.9 percent, statisticians say. mr/