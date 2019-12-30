National security adviser: US has ‘tools’ to respond to N Korean test

The United States has “a lot of tools in our toolkit” to respond to a long-range missile or nuclear test by North Korea, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday.

Asked about how Washington would react if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un conducted such a test, O’Brien said the US would use its tools “as necessary.”

“I don’t want to speculate about what will happen but we have a lot of tools in our toolkit and additional pressure can be brought to bear on the North Koreans,” he said in an interview with television channel ABC.

“If Kim Jong Un takes that approach, we’ll be extraordinarily disappointed and we’ll demonstrate that disappointment,” O’Brien added.

Concerns over North Korea have intensified since Pyongyang imposed a year-end deadline for Washington to offer sanctions relief, threatening a “Christmas gift,” widely interpreted to mean a weapons test, if their demand is not met.

On Christmas eve, US President Donald Trump joked that it could be a “nice present” such as a “beautiful vase.”

Though no weapons tests have been detected from North Korea over Christmas, O’Brien said Washington was “monitoring closely.”

Negotiations over North Korean denuclearization have stalled after a failed summit between Trump and Kim in February in Vietnam. The two sides were unable to agree on the next steps toward the easing of tensions, and North Korea has since fired a number of short-range missiles into the sea.