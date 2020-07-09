National Bank scoops Commerzbank STP award

Skopje, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – The National Bank is the recipient of the 2019 Commerzbank STP Award for excellent quality in the delivery of commercial payments and financial institution transfers.

The central bank says the award recognizes the high-level alignment with international SWIFT standards for automated electronic processing of crossborder commercial payments and financial transfers without manual intervention.

“This award also reflects the National Bank’s commitment to continual investment in resources, for the purpose of enhancing internal systems,” says the bank.

The central bank is actively working on a new strategy for development of the payment system, which will define the course in the next five years, focusing primarily on implementing the new legal framework for alignment with the EU regulatory framework in the payment field.

“This will stimulate innovations, competition and digitization of payments,” notes the National Bank.