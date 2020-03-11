0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

National Bank: Macroeconomic indicators as expected, risks higher due to coronavirus

Macroeconomic indicators are progressing as expected but risks are increasing due to the coronavirus effect on the global economy, the National Bank says on Wednesday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 11 March 2020 12:34
