National Bank Governor, Ambassador Galloway discuss monetary policy, coronavirus crisis in teleconference

Skopje, 16 June 2020 (MIA) – Adequate monetary policy, guaranteed price stability and denar stability have been and will be one of the strongest pillars of the Macedonian economy. The National Bank’s preparedness to take timely and effective monetary measures in the midst of the coronavirus crisis is pivotal in alleviating the unfavorable effects on the real economy, concluded National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska and British Ambassador Rachel Galloway during a teleconference on Tuesday.

According to the National Bank’s 2020 macroeconomic projections, inflation will be zero percent and economic activity will drop 3.5% in line with the main scenario. A gradual recovery is expected next year unless the coronavirus crisis stabilizes in the Macedonian economy and in its main trade partners, it was concluded, the National Bank of North Macedonia said in a press release.

They also discussed the macroeconomic projections of the central bank, monetary policy and the National Bank’s measures taken after the onset of the coronavirus crisis and macroeconomic stability. Talks included activities related to financial technology.

Angelovska-Bezhoska said that price and financial stability remained a priority, stressing that the National Bank within its powers would contribute to economic recovery in a bid to overcome the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, Angelovska-Bezhoska and Gallowey welcomed the fact that the National Bank and the British Embassy had been fostering highly professional communication throughout the 27 years of bilateral ties between the countries, saying they were confident that the communication would be resumed in the future.