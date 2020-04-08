National Bank calls on citizens to avoid bank visits

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – The National Bank of North Macedonia called on citizens Wednesday to protect public health and visit banks only when absolutely necessary.

“Starting Thursday, people under the age of 67 should refrain from making bank visits between 10:00 and 12:00 to allow those over the age of 67, who are only allowed to go outside in this time slot, to complete any urgent business without endangering their health. People under the age of 67 can run pressing bank errands before 10:00 or after 12:00,” the National Bank said in a press release.

Citizens, the press release underlined, are urged to complete all errands in one trip to the bank and use online and mobile banking services whenever possible.

“If you do have urgent business at the bank, please respect social distancing measures to protect public health and make use of payment cards whenever possible,” the press release read.

The National Bank has provided solutions for the issues banks currently face, regarding the increased number of clients at the branches at this time of the month.

“The central bank is focusing all efforts on finding a systemic solution to improve the efficiency of banking activities and make sure they continue without any interruptions,” the press release underlined.

Citizens will be notified of any changes in banking activities.

“We call on all citizens to abide by banks’ recommendations and protect public health,” said the central bank.