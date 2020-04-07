Natasha Sardzhoska published in Poets For Humanity anthology

Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) — Chicago’s Inner Child Press publishing house has recently released Poets for Humanity: World Healing World Peace 2020, an international poetry anthology including poems by Macedonian writer Natasha Sardzhoska.

Sardzhoska is one of a hundred poets included in the anthology, and this is the fourth time her poetry has been published abroad, according to the author’s press release.

Her book Sacrum was released in Kosovo and Italy, where she was awarded a prize by Guida Editori in January.

A selection of her poetry was also published recently in Spanish in the Mexican literary journal Igitur.

Her appearances at the book fairs in Torino and Milan, as well as the promotional events for her book in Rome and Bologna, the author adds, have been rescheduled for October.

Natasha Sardzhoska (b. 1979, Skopje) is a writer, poet, researcher, and literary translator. Her books include Blue Room, Skin (also published in English by Inner Child Press), He Pulled Me With Invisible String, and Living Water. mr/