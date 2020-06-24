Naser Ziberi is DUI’s PM candidate

Skopje, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – DUI launched Wednesday its election campaign with a convention in Prespa, promoting Naser Ziberi as the party candidate for first ethnic Albanian Prime Minister of North Macedonia.

“After intensive consultations with the civil society, academia and experts, we have found a unifying name of the candidate for first Albanian Prime Minister. This is Naser Ziberi, who has the virtues to lead the country’s executive to full equality,” said DUI leader Ali Ahmeti at the convention.

Ziberi said he was convinced that time has come for complete equality.

“I was surprised by Mr.Ahmeti’s call to meet in his office and tell me that my name appeared on the list of candidates. To be frank, I was surprised and honored. This will change my life but it is also a great responsibility. There was not much time to think, but an individual is judged by the decisions he makes for the common good. That is why I said Yes,” noted Ziberi.

Ziberi, 59, graduated from the Skopje-based Faculty of Law. A former MP and Minister of Labor and Social Policy back in 1994-1998, Ziberi is currently working as a notary.