Napoli stun Inter in away leg of cup semi

Rome, 13 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Napoli won 1-0 away to Inter Milan from a Fabian Ruiz goal on Wednesday in the first leg of the Italian Cup semi-finals, helping the team to forget a poor weekend showing.

The match at the Giuseppe Meazza offered little entertainment in the highly tactical first half, save for a Piotr Zielinski angled effort saved by Daniele Padelli as he filled in for the injured Samir Handanovic.

Inter seemed to have changed pace after the break but fell behind to a Fabian Ruiz swerving shot in the 57th and failed to equalize despite bringing on new signing Christian Eriksen as Alexis Sanchez joined Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku up front.

“After a heavy home defeat we played a great game today,” Napoli defender Kostas Manolas said, referring to a 3-2 loss to Serie A underdogs Lecce on Sunday.

“All the boys must be praised because we beat a great team like Inter, who are vying for the scudetto,” Manolas said.

“Our chances to qualify are 50 per cent because Inter will come to Naples to win and we will have to play another big game.”

Inter failed to live up to Sunday’s impressive performance, when they rallied from two down to beat AC Milan 4-2 and go top in the Serie A.

Milan and Juventus play the other semi on Thursday and will meet for the second leg on March 4, one day before Napoli host Inter. The final is set for May 13 in Rome.