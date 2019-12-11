0_Sport.PortalFootballSport.Slajder

Napoli sack coach Carlo Ancelotti after first win in 10 games

Napoli sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti late on Tuesday following the Italian side's first win in 10 matches.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 11 December 2019 10:11

Napoli's 4-0 thrashing of Genk to qualify for the Champions League's last 16 was not enough to save Ancelotti's job.

Napoli‘s 4-0 thrashing of Genk to qualify for the Champions League’s last 16 was not enough to save Ancelotti’s job.

The club announced the sacking hours after the win, which ended a run of nine games without a victory in all competitions.

“The friendship, regard and mutual respect between the club, its President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact,” a brief statement posted on Twitter read.

