Napoli sack coach Carlo Ancelotti after first win in 10 games

Rome, 11 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Napoli sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti late on Tuesday following the Italian side’s first win in 10 matches.

Napoli‘s 4-0 thrashing of Genk to qualify for the Champions League’s last 16 was not enough to save Ancelotti’s job.

The club announced the sacking hours after the win, which ended a run of nine games without a victory in all competitions.

“The friendship, regard and mutual respect between the club, its President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact,” a brief statement posted on Twitter read.