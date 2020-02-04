Napoli clinch hard-fought win at Sampdoria

Rome, 4 February 2020 (dpa.MIA) – Napoli snatched a late 4-2 win at Sampdoria Monday after the Genoa host rallied from two down in the closing match of the Serie A league’s 22nd round.

Ex-Napoli strikers Fabio Quagliarella and Manolo Gabbiadini struck for Samp’s temporary draw after the Neapolitans went two up from an early Arkadiusz Milik’s header and a 16th-minute flick by Eljif Elmas.

Action flared up after home captain Quagliarella drilled home a marvellous volley on 26 and set up Gaston Ramirez for a flick that came off the post.

But pressure from the Genoese continued after the break and led to a penalty converted by Gabbiadini after Kostas Manolas’ foul on Quagliarella, which caused the replacement of the Naples born veteran.

New Napoli signing Diego Demme came on to tap in after a scramble in the box with seven minutes left and Dries Mertens, also a substitute, struck from the distance in stoppage time.

Napoli moved to 10th place, level on 30 points with Verona and Bologna, two off the Europa League zone. Samp are fifth from bottom, four points clear of the three-team drop zone.