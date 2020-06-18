Napoli beat Juventus on penalties to lift Italian Cup

Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 in a penalty shootout Wednesday, following a scoreless draw in regulation time to win the Italian Cup in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

The match was played without fans due to the coronavirus crisis and completes a remarkable turnaround for Napoli, whose president Aurelio De Laurentiis threatened to sue his own players over a dispute last November.

The club owner fined his footballers after they refused to go into retreat after a Champions League game with Red Bull Salzburg, but the mood improved with the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso, who took over from star coach Carlo Ancelotti in December.

Gattuso, who with Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon lifted Italy’s 2006 World Cup, also won twice the Champions League with AC Milan; the cup is his first trophy as coach.

Sanitary measures also enforced an unusual award ceremony, with Juve players taking their medals from a stand before De Laurentiis and Juve boss Andrea Agnelli handed them out to the Neapolitans and captain Lorenzo Insigne lifted the cup.

Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed Juve’s two first penalties, while Insigne, Matteo Politano, Nikola Maksimovic and Arkadiusz Milik sealed Napoli‘s win.

Juve’s massive pressure in the first half forced three saves from Alex Meret, who twice denied Cristiano Ronaldo and parried an attempt from Rodrigo Bentancur.

Insigne curled a free-kick against the post before the 42-year-old Buffon denied Diego Demme and deflected another Insigne effort.

Juve captain Leonardo Bonucci fired centrally after the break, while substitutes Politano and Milik also had no luck before a late prodigious save from Buffon to stop Maksimovic’s header, followed by Eljif Elmas shot at the post.

“It is truly a great emotion, we suffered in many moments and played well in others,” said Meret, who replaced the suspended David Ospina.

“I think it was a deserved cup and I am proud to be part of this group. Buffon is still a champion and he showed if with three or four crucial saves. I was honoured to play against this idol.”

Buffon failed to win his sixth cup, which would have brought him level to the record of Roberto Mancini, the current coach of Italy’s national squad who sat in the stands along with few other football officials.

“We entered the pitch with the conviction to win but Napoli defended well, with 11 players, and it was hard to find the room to fire,” Juve winger Juan Cuadrado said. “Now we must look ahead to the Serie A and the Champions League.”

A minute’s silence was observed before the final to honour the more than 34,000 Italians who died of Covid-19.

Video effects simulating fans waving flags on the stands were displayed during the game.