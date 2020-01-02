0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitical Parties

Nakje Chulev, VMRO-DPMNE’s MoI candidate in caretaker gov’t

VMRO-DPMNE has nominated Nakje Chulev, employee at the Intelligence Agency, as Minister of Interior in the caretaker government.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 2 January 2020 16:13
Back to top button
Close
Close