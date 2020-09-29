Naked Moon Comedy Festival to run through Oct. 3

Skopje, 28 September 2020 (MIA) — Naked Moon Comedy Theater Festival opened Monday evening with a production of “Bye, Have a Nice Day” [Macedonian: „Чао пријатно“] and Tuesday evening’s show is “Game of Rummy” [„Партија реми“].

According to Skopje’s Aerodrom Municipality’s press release, “Bye, Have a Nice Day” starred Tino Kostadinovski and Atanas Atanasovski, and tonight’s “Game of Rummy” stars Gjokica Lukarevski and Maja Veljkovikj.

This year’s comedy festival was opened by Aerodrom Municipality Council chairwoman Ivana Cvetkovska and Comedy Theater director Sasho Ristovski.

It will run through Saturday, Oct. 3. All shows begin at 8 pm and are held at an open-air stage near the local Sonce preschool.

Tickets are free but limited, and available at the Jane Sandanski Sport Center box office from 10 am to 2 pm. mr/