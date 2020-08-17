Mystery solved: Spain’s former king has been in UAE since August

The mystery of the whereabouts of Spain’s embattled former monarch Juan Carlos was finally solved on Monday, as the royal family revealed he has been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since early August.

The 82-year-old former king, who is embroiled in a corruption scandal, travelled to the UAE on August 3, a spokesperson for the royal family said, after it had kept silent for weeks.

Newspaper ABC previously reported that Juan Carlos was hiding out at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, where he has friendly relations with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On August 3, Juan Carlos published a letter saying he was leaving the country to make it easier for his son, King Felipe VI, to perform his duties and not tarnish his reputation.

The Spanish government emphasized that the former king was not a fugitive from justice, despite being implicated in a scandal about illegal payments from a Spanish consortium for the construction of a high-speed train in Saudi Arabia.

Once hailed for his role in Spain’s transition to democracy at the end of fascist rule, he is now accused of accepting a bribe of 100 million dollars in 2008.

Although he was still under royal immunity at the time, Juan Carlos is being investigated for possible money laundering in the post-2014 period in connection with the scandal.