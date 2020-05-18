Myanmar touts region’s ‘largest ever’ synthetic drug bust

Phnom Penh, 18 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Soldiers and police in eastern Myanmar have made the largest ever seizure of synthetic drugs in the history of East and Southeast Asia, the United Nations announced on Monday.

In an operation that spanned almost two months from late February, authorities seized 17.4 tons of methamphetamine pills, known as yaba, the UN’s Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said.

Thirty-three Burmese and foreign nationals were arrested and laboratories were dismantled during raids around Lwe Kham village in the eastern Shan state near the border with China, it added.

Authorities also seized 3,700 litres of methylfentanyl, the synthetic opioid at the centre of a major health crisis in North America.

The UNODC, which supported the raids by Myanmar military and police, said the seizure of synthetic opioids suggests the same crisis that has ravaged the US may soon emerge in Asia.

“We have been projecting this scenario for a few years,” said Jeremy Douglas, UNODC’s representative in South-East Asia. “We are now able to say it is happening.”

While the agency hailed the “record-breaking” haul, Mark Farmaner, of the Burma Campaign UK pressure group, said the UN has been opaque about its support for a military that stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

“There is no transparency about what kind of training, equipment and intelligence UN agencies are sharing with the military for anti-drugs operations and whether this can also be used by the military for other purposes,” he told dpa.

UNODC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.