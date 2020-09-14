My team is fully dedicated to fighting corruption, preventing abuse, Nikolovski tells MIA

Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – Putting an end to the “it’s not up to me/us” mentality that have been ingrained in institutions, a wide, binding transparency, media freedom protection, institutional support of a strong and independent DKSK (State Commission for Prevention of Corruption of the Republic of North Macedonia), a lack of tolerance for certain abuses, an increase in motivation and efficiency in human resources in government institutions – all these things are under the jurisdiction of the Deputy PM for the Fight against Corruption, Sustainable Development, and Human Resources Ljupcho Nikolovski.

In an interview with MIA, he says that his efforts, as well as the efforts of his team members will be sufficiently dedicated to the prevention of abuse, as well as the development and efficiency of human resources.

Nikolovski doesn’t expect the opposition to welcome the fight against corruption, in fact, he expects no support from those who built a “white castle for their party through corruption.”

Mr. Nikolovski, congratulations on your new post. Is this brand new governmental position a response to citizen criticism, a message, or a part of the new government’s policies?

Thank you. It’s a special honor to be entrusted with this position in the government, which has quite the high purpose of creating a functional, corruption-free system. The position contains each of the three segments you asked about.

Firstly, I will insist on getting the citizens all they need. Our citizens require resilience and responsibility, i.e. putting an end to the justifications of “it’s not up to me/it’s not up to us” that are ingrained into the institutions. These justifications imply that someone else is in charge and that no other institution has done anything. People want their problems solved, not to get headaches and encounter new problems when they wander into the maze-like hallways of the institutions. Adding corruption and political abuse to this, we reach the list of the citizens’, institutions’ and honorable politicians’ nemeses.

In this context, the message is clear: there will be a zero tolerance policy for corruption, double the work and more order, discipline, and justice.

We’re determined to lead a no-compromise battle against anyone who takes part in corruption. We’re aware that it’s not a process that’ll be done overnight, but in the government’s 4-year program, we’ve set up clear pillars in the fight against corruption through setting up clear, appropriate mechanisms of intense cooperation among all authorities, through strong political will and motivation of each citizen to join in against the fight against this deviant phenomenon.

As Deputy Prime Minister in charge of fighting corruption, sustainable development and human resources, what will you do? This is truly a wide spectrum of areas of interest.

This is a coordinative position, and its success depends on lots of cooperation, mutual strategizing and implementing those strategies with all the portfolios and institutions under the executive power in the anti-corruption, anti-crime, sustainable development and human resources zones.

As a coordinator having taken this office, I will have the opportunity to see the bigger picture and participate in the realization of the government’s program through initiating, supervising and implementing policies, while cooperating with the other ministries, committees and state bodies above all, but also with the business community, international partners, NGOs etc.

It’ll be a multi-channel battle, involving wide-spread transparency, media freedom protection, institutional support of a strong and independent DKSK, having a zero-tolerance policy of certain abuses, securing a better, more effective way to serve citizens, improving the inter-institution communication, an increase in the motivation and effectiveness of HR in government institutions etc.

I will insist on increased transparency on all levels of government, reducing the officials’ directional rights, and I will try to react to all doubts surrounding power abuse.

We will set up sustainable development and progress in education, environmental protection, digitalization, healthcare, business conditions etc. One of our priorities in the upcoming period is to create a national development plan for sustainable development.

I’ve already spoken about this to the UN Permanent Representative Rosana Dudzak, We’ve reaffirmed our efforts towards the global goal of sustainable development and implementing current activities by the state institution in the section for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, i.e. fulfilling the sustainable development priority goals.

We can’t expect progress in the policies we’ll implement without sustainable development. How can we, if the right people aren’t at the right positions? Because of this, it’s important for me to mention that my efforts, as well as my team’s efforts, will be adequately placed and focused on preventing abuse, as well as the development and effectiveness of HR.

Could you give us a simple example of how this inter-portfolio cooperation would work?

It starts with talking about ideas and initiatives, setting up clear goals right after, which can come from anyone regardless of whether it’s my team, the ministries, the business community, NGOs, civil associations etc. Then, they will be analyzed, and a project justification will be drawn up. The key moment comes afterwards, which is to make a plan for institutional cooperation which will be crucial for seeing results. Laws and practices will be analyzed, and the weak spots will be resolved. The results can be valorized in the form of law changes, automatizing certain processes, directions for acting in a certain direction etc.

Alongside this, I’d like to clarify some things considering the DKSK cooperation. It’s expected that people would wonder why the anti-corruption head position exists when we have a whole anti-corruption organization. This position does not go against DKSK at all, on the contrary, it was instated so that we’d improve the cooperation between the executive power and the commission itself. Even GRECO, the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body, wrote in its March 2019 report that it recommends appointing a member of the government or DKSK towards this purpose. The PM’s suggestion for hiring a deputy PM to do this task follows this direction.

Do you expect any obstructions from other institutions? Can a well-meant intention get tangled up in administrative jurisdictions that won’t depend on you, but on other institutions instead?

They say “the road to hell is paved with good intentions”. Honestly, I expect maximum cooperation. After all, this is what we’re fighting for, closing the administrative holes that appear with a lack of coordination and cooperation. Don’t get me wrong, I’m aware that this is going to be a tough fight, but progress does not come easy. It’s like when a young child is learning how to walk. They have to fall once, twice, a dozen times before they see progress. But eventually, they learn how to walk. Citizens want progress, and we mustn’t be afraid of the obstacles we’ll face on the way to progress.

How would you define the job? Would you bring decisions consensually with other deputy PMs, or directly with the government of the PM?

Like I said, as a coordinative position very similar to the position of a deputy PM for economic affairs, its success rests on teamwork and cooperation. Such a coordination encapsulates all portfolios and institutions under the executive power that work on these issues. Absolutely, they’ll have a say in decisions, in accordance with the consent of the government at a session, which follows protocol.

How does the Secretary General position (in SDSM) play into this position?

Given that I don’t manage a certain ministry, instead participating as a coordinator in the direction of increasing work effectiveness, there are no obstacles. We’re not talking about merging the party function with the government function, and we shouldn’t talk about that. There should be a clear line between where the party ends and the government begins. In the two separate positions, I built two excellent teams who work hard and follow their tasks in their own jurisdiction.

The opposition has declared this a failure before you’ve even started. What kind of role do you expect the opposition to play into this?

I can’t expect those who built a party white castle with the help of corruption to honor the fight against it. I am aware that the opposition has its own things to worry about, that they will try to resolve in a timely manner, and I sincerely hope it won’t take them too much time and attention. We need a constructive opposition. I spoke about this, and I still stand by it, during the entire election campaign that it’s about time we had a political system in which the government and opposition work together for the greater good. I think we have the democratic maturity to have a political reality in which valid opposition suggestions are accepted, in which there is a true unity of national interests by all serious parties. This is no time for division. It’s a time for change and unity. The state goals for which I believe we have a consensus, and the brief period of time to make them become reality, take a lot of work and cooperation.

Our people have been through their share of battles in the past, and every time, division wrought trouble and progress was lost. I’m convinced that our successes can unite us, but we need tight cooperation. Our successes will unite us, and uniting will make us successful. One can’t exist without the other.

I hope openness toward the media won’t be brought into question, especially because of the fact you will be facing some touchy subjects and a white-glove clientele.

One of my commitments is to preserve and improve media freedom, and freedom of speech. Openness toward journalists won’t and cannot be brought into question. It will only be improved. You are the eyes, ears, and voice of the people. When it comes to professionalism, journalism is truly one of the most noble and useful professions in society. That’s why I want to take the opportunity to salute and support journalist professionals, who truly don’t get the gratitude they deserve.

Boris Kunoski

Photos by Frosina Naskovikj

Translated by Dragana Knezhevikj