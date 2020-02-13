ArtsArts.PortalKultura.SlajderVideo statement

MWA presents 2019 awards at annual ceremony

The Macedonian Writers’ Association at a ceremony Thursday presented its 2019 awards for poetry, fiction, essays, and children’s literature, which also marked the 73rd anniversary of the country’s oldest writers’ association.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 13 February 2020 16:58
