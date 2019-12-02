MWA: Macedonian female poets still underappreciated

Skopje, 2 December 2019 (MIA) – Contemporary Macedonian women writers remain underrepresented in the 20th-century literary canon, which is why we’re holding this event, said Vesna Mojsova Chepishevska during Monday’s panel discussion of female authors at the Macedonian Writers’ Associaton.

Mojsova Chepishevska, a Macedonian literature scholar and critic, focused on the literary legacy of Danica Ruchigaj, Evgenija Shuplinovska, and Radmila Trifunovska, whom she described as “the first ladies of modern Macedonian poetry.”

“Still,” she added, “we should talk about it not as men’s or women’s writing, but writing that’s either good or not good enough.”

The panel discussion—titled “Macedonian écriture féminine: Open Questions”—is the first in a series of events honoring women writers, according to Mojsova Chepishevska.

Next, she added, the goal is to feature female authors in anthologies.

Linguist and writer Dimitar Pandev spoke about the contributions of Arsa Strezova, Dafina of Prosenik, and Dunava Tortevska to early Macedonian poetry.

“These young women, mothers, wives, and grandmothers gave us the poetic stimulus that later elevated the Macedonian language to a literary level,” Pandev said in praise of the lasting legacy of the 19th-century Macedonian women.

During the MWA event, Marina Mijakovska was awarded the 2019 Danica Ruchigaj prize.

Mijakovska received the award for her poetry collection Koskena [Made out of Bone], published by Dialog.

According to Mijakovska, the book was inspired by the poems of Macedonian poet Ante Popovski [and his poetry collection Kamena [Made out of Stone], 1972].

“Intertextually,” she added, “I draw from his poetry and love for Macedonia, but I express my own love for Macedonia from my own, female point of view.

“The idea behind Made out of Bone is that, even when they break us, and break our identity, we need to stay strong as a bone.”

Mijakovska has also been awarded the White Dawns and the Aco Karamanov prizes, as well as the Macedonian Literary Avant-garde award.

The annual Danica Ruchigaj award is given to the best poetry book written by a woman and published during the previous year.

The event also featured five female authors from Bitola’s Literary Circle who read their poetry. mr/