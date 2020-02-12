ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Museum of Skopje to undergo full renovation: mayor

The Museum of the City of Skopje will undergo full renovation, estimated at EUR one million, Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov announced Wednesday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 12 February 2020 19:37
