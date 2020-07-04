Municipalities to receive more state funds, says DUI PM candidate

Tetovo, 4 July 2020 (MIA) – DUI’s PM candidate Naser Ziberi met Saturday in Tetovo with four regional mayors and stressed promises that the central government will offer local authorities greater financial support. Ziberi also signed with the mayors a memorandum for cooperation.

“We plan to amend several laws to offer greater financial support for municipalities. We’ll gradually work towards achieving this goal. One possible solution, which is unfortunately is currently not exploited, is to allocate a percentage of the GDP for the needs of local-self governments and implementation of projects to improve local road infrastructure and public buildings,” Ziberi said.

The PM candidate also underlined several other ways to improve citizens’ lives by promoting education, environmental protection and tourism.

Ziberi met on Sunday with the mayors of Tetovo, Debar, Chair and Lipkovo.