Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) — MRTV, the national broadcaster, will be showing productions from Skopje’s Theater for Children and Youth each Sunday at noon, according to the theater’s communications team.

This way, the theater troupe wants to contribute to their audience’s good spirits while they are at home.

Also, according to the theater’s announcement, it is a way to celebrate their jubilee, 30th anniversary: March 25, 2020. mr/